Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves International Agreements, Discusses Security and Drought Response

5 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's cabinet on Thursday approved a series of international agreements and key regulations during its regular weekly meeting, while also reviewing security developments, drought relief efforts and government modernization plans.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, focused on the country's security situation, recent military operations in which Somali National Army forces captured new areas, and ongoing efforts to accelerate public service delivery and strengthen state institutions.

According to a statement from the government, the Council of Ministers endorsed several memorandums of understanding and international treaties covering diplomacy, health cooperation, maritime transport and nuclear safeguards.

Among the approved agreements was a visa waiver deal for diplomatic passport holders between Somalia and Pakistan, as well as a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation between Somalia and Russia.

The cabinet also endorsed an agreement outlining a framework for reviewing cooperation among African countries and ratified the 1965 Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic.

Ministers further approved a memorandum of understanding between Somalia and Spain on political consultations, along with its implementing regulations.

Another agreement adopted during the session was between Somalia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), focusing on the implementation of safeguards related to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its additional protocol.

The cabinet also ratified the 1988 United Nations Convention against the Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

In addition to international accords, ministers approved a unified performance management policy for government institutions and regulations governing the National Agency responsible for the welfare of orphans of fallen soldiers, disabled veterans and retirees of the Somali National Army.

The Council of Ministers also voted by majority to promote Adan Isaq Ali and Abdifatah Sheikh Ahmed Abdimanaan to the rank of ambassador.

