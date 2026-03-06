South Africa: Emirates Resumes Limited UAE-South Africa Flights - South African News Briefs - March 6, 2026

Emirates Resumes Limited UAE-South Africa Flights



Flights between the United Arab Emirates and South Africa resumed on Thursday and Friday, according to EWN. More than 6,400 South Africans remain stranded. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has urged citizens to evacuate using the limited available flights. Governments have been scrambling to ‌arrange flights out of the Middle East for tens of thousands of citizens left stranded by the intensifying conflict. The airspace has closed off in most of the region due to the risk of missile attacks on planes. DIRCO said the flights will be landing in Cape Town and Johannesburg from Dubai. Qatar Airways has also arranged limited relief flights and advised passengers to only go to the airport after receiving official flight confirmation.

Motorists in Gauteng have been urged to drive cautiously as widespread rainfall continues across the province, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms over the weekend, with a high risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas. Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised motorists to be particularly careful when driving and to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

A search is continuing for a 37-year-old American man who went missing at Diaz Beach in Cape Point, reports EWN. The man had been swimming with a male relativewhen strong sea currents prompted them to return to shore. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, the man was swept off his feet in shallow water by rip currents and carried out to sea before disappearing.

