South Africa: Emirates Resumes Limited UAE-South Africa Flights - South African News Briefs - March 6, 2026

Emirates
Emirates.
6 March 2026
allAfrica.com

 

Emirates Resumes Limited UAE-South Africa Flights

Flights between the United Arab Emirates and South Africa resumed on Thursday and Friday, according to EWN. More than 6,400 South Africans remain stranded. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has urged citizens to evacuate using the limited available flights. Governments have been scrambling to ‌arrange flights out of the Middle East for tens of thousands of citizens left stranded by the intensifying conflict. The airspace has closed off in most of the region due to the risk of missile attacks on planes. DIRCO said the flights will be landing in Cape Town and Johannesburg from Dubai.  Qatar Airways has also arranged limited relief flights and advised passengers to only go to the airport after receiving official flight confirmation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Motorists Warned as Heavy Rain Hits Gauteng

Motorists in Gauteng have been urged to drive cautiously as widespread rainfall continues across the province, reports EWN. The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms over the weekend, with a high risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas. Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has advised motorists to be particularly careful when driving and to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

Search Continues for Missing US Tourist at Cape Point

A search is continuing for a 37-year-old American man who went missing at Diaz Beach in Cape Point, reports EWN. The man had been swimming with a male relativewhen strong sea currents prompted them to return to shore. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, the man was swept off his feet in shallow water by rip currents and carried out to sea before disappearing.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.