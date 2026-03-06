Kenya: Health Ministry Confirms Seamless Healthcare Access for Teachers Under POMSF

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has reassured teachers and the public that the newly rolled-out Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) is fully operational, providing uninterrupted healthcare services to educators and their dependents across Kenya.

Addressing concerns raised by teachers' unions, Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized that over 249,000 teachers and their dependents have been treated under POMSF, with current claims totaling over Sh3.5 billion.

"Unlike previous restrictive healthcare networks, the scheme now allows teachers to access services at 2,823 health facilities nationwide, ensuring choice and convenience," he stated.

Nairobi County leads with 30,766 claims, totaling Sh527.7 million.

Uasin Gishu County follows closely with 29,212 claims, valued at Sh463.2 million.

The Ministry stressed that POMSF, administered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), continues to perform exceptionally, ensuring educators' health needs are fully met without disruption.

"There is absolutely no cause for alarm. Teachers can confidently seek care across the country without fear of denial," the Ministry stated.