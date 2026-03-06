A controversial Zimbabwean businessman whose name has long stirred debate across Southern Africa has quietly surfaced in Malawi's political corridors, appearing alongside both Peter Mutharika and former president Lazarus Chakwera in encounters that are now raising serious questions about the nature of his growing presence in the country.

Wicknell Chivayo, a flamboyant entrepreneur known for his involvement in large infrastructure and energy deals across the region, has been spotted with Malawian political figures on at least three occasions in recent months.

His latest claim, made in a Facebook post on Thursday, suggests he met President Mutharika at State House in Lilongwe on Wednesday during what he described as a "courtesy visit".

But the claim has sparked skepticism in political circles.

At the time of the alleged meeting, the President was in Johannesburg, South Africa, reportedly on what officials described as his second "private visit" since returning to power following the September elections.

It was therefore not immediately clear whether the meeting Chivayo described occurred earlier, at another location, or whether he was referring to a previous encounter.

Showering Praise on Mutharika

In the Facebook post, Chivayo lavished praise on the Malawian leader, portraying the meeting as both an honour and a moment of inspiration.

"Yesterday, I once again had the privilege of paying a courtesy visit on H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady at the State House in Lilongwe, in the warm heart of Africa," he wrote.

"It is always refreshing to encounter leadership where greatness is matched by simplicity and humility."

Chivayo went even further, suggesting Malawi was entering what he described as a renewed era of prosperity under Mutharika's leadership.

"Under the experienced stewardship of President Mutharika, Malawi is steadily returning to what can only be described as its golden era of stability and economic renewal," he wrote.

"With such leadership, His Excellency is guiding Malawi towards a prosperous future and restored national pride."

He ended the message with a warm note in Chichewa: "Zikomo kwambiri, Bambo President."

The post, widely circulated on social media, has only intensified debate about the businessman's links with Malawi's political establishment.

Encounters With Both Presidents

Chivayo has been seen with both Mutharika and Chakwera on separate occasions in recent months -- a rare position that has not gone unnoticed in political and business circles in Lilongwe.

Observers say the businessman's ability to move comfortably around both the current and former heads of state has sparked intrigue.

Adding another layer to the mystery, Chivayo has also recently been spotted around Tadikira Mapfudza, the stepson of Mutharika, who recently travelled aboard the businessman's private jet in what sources described as a regional trip.

The encounters have fuelled speculation about whether the Zimbabwean tycoon may be cultivating relationships with Malawi's political elite ahead of possible investment deals -- or something more political.

"Purely Investment-Oriented"

In a detailed response to questions from Nyasa Times, Chivayo dismissed suggestions that his activities in Malawi are politically motivated.

"My engagements with both the former and current Presidents of Malawi have been purely investment-oriented," he said.

The businessman said his companies are exploring potential opportunities in infrastructure development, renewable energy and real estate in Malawi.

"I am a businessman of international repute, with long-standing involvement in energy and power development, construction of public infrastructure, transport and logistics, petroleum distribution and cross-border trade," he said.

Chivayo said his business interests span several African countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, as well as the United Arab Emirates.

According to him, meeting national leaders is standard practice when assessing major investment opportunities.

"When exploring significant opportunities in any country, it is essential to engage the leadership responsible for shaping national policy and economic direction," he said.

Eyeing Real Estate and Infrastructure

Chivayo revealed that one of the projects his companies are considering in Malawi is the construction of a large commercial complex.

"In Malawi specifically, I have identified prime real-estate opportunities, including the potential construction of a modern, self-contained shopping and commercial complex designed to host banking services, retail outlets, business offices and entertainment facilities," he explained.

However, he stressed that discussions are still at an exploratory stage.

"At this stage there are no formal negotiations or concluded agreements between any of my companies and the Government of Malawi or its agencies," he said.

According to Chivayo, his firms are currently conducting feasibility studies and preparing investment concept papers that would eventually be submitted through official channels.

A Regional Player

The Zimbabwean businessman said his frequent interactions with African leaders stem from the nature of his investments, which often involve large infrastructure projects.

"My interactions with heads of state across Africa are driven by the nature and scale of the investments pursued by my companies," he said.

Such projects, he noted, often require sovereign guarantees, regulatory approvals and alignment with national economic policy.

"My regional presence is therefore a by-product of steering investments that require an interface with heads of government."

Political Optics Raise Eyebrows

Despite his explanation, Chivayo's presence around Malawi's political elite continues to attract scrutiny.

The businessman is an outspoken supporter of Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), the ruling party in Zimbabwe.

While acknowledging his political allegiance at home, he insists it has no bearing on his activities in Malawi.

"I harbour no political ambitions in Malawi or any other country outside my home, Zimbabwe," he said.

"Meeting a sitting president is not, and should not be, automatically interpreted as political canvassing."

Yet the optics remain striking: a politically connected foreign businessman appearing alongside rival Malawian political figures -- including both the sitting president and his predecessor.

A Reputation That Precedes Him

Chivayo's business career has been marked by high-profile deals and controversy in Zimbabwe, where he has been linked to major government infrastructure contracts.

Those deals have often drawn scrutiny from political opponents and civil society groups, who have questioned procurement processes and the awarding of large projects.

Chivayo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, maintaining that his success stems from entrepreneurial ambition and strategic investments.

Malawi's Investment Ambitions

Malawi has in recent years stepped up efforts to attract foreign direct investment in infrastructure, energy and urban development as part of its strategy to stimulate economic growth.

Large-scale projects, particularly in renewable energy and logistics, have become central to that economic vision.

Chivayo says that is exactly what drew him to Malawi.

"I took time to study the economic recovery blueprint of the new administration, particularly its emphasis on private-sector participation and renewable energy initiatives," he said.

"No Cause for Concern"

In a message directed to Malawians, Chivayo sought to calm speculation about his activities.

"There is no need for concern or speculation regarding my presence in the country," he said.

"My intentions are purely developmental and business-oriented."

He added that Malawi and Zimbabwe share deep historical and economic ties that naturally encourage cross-border investment.

"My Malawian brothers and sisters can rest assured that my intentions are aimed at promoting socio-economic development between our two nations."

For now, however, his growing visibility in Malawi's political and business circles -- from presidential encounters to private jet trips involving politically connected figures -- has left many observers watching closely to see whether these visits will translate into concrete investments, or something far more politically consequential.