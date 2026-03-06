Malawi: Chinese Chamber of Commerce Recommends Compliance of Pres. Mutharika's Sanitation Executive Order On Sanitation, Hygiene - 'Chinese Businesses Mustn't Compromise On Sanitation'

6 March 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has thrown its weight behind President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's executive order on sanitation, recommending immediate implementation in all Chinese business centres.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the chamber's spokesperson, Zhou Shanjian, emphasized the need for all Chinese businesses to comply with Malawi's laws, including the new sanitation and hygiene regulations.

"All Chinese nationals running businesses in Malawi must adhere to local laws. We advocate for collaboration with security agencies to combat crimes and work together to develop Malawi and create prosperity," said Shanjian.

The Chamber's statement comes as the country rolls out Executive Order No.: 2/2026, mandating sanitation facilities in public places, workplaces, and schools.

Shanjian stressed that non-compliance is unacceptable and urged Chinese nationals to join hands with Malawians to drive development.

Mutharika's sanitation executive order, Executive Order No. 2 of 2026, mandates that all public places, workplaces, and schools provide and maintain waste disposal facilities.

This order aims to address Malawi's sanitation challenges and mitigate the risk of waterborne diseases, particularly amid a surge in cholera cases.

Among others, the other requires public places such as markets, bus depots, car parks, recreational facilities, and venues for public gatherings to provide waste disposal facilities.

Additionally, it demands that all workplaces and schools, whether public or private, to provide and maintain waste disposal facilities.

