Tanzania: Clean Cooking Energy Drives Economic Transformation - Gwajima

Dar es Salaam — MINISTER for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has said that access to clean cooking energy is a strategic national agenda that stimulates economic growth and promotes gender equality.

She made the remarks on Wednesday during the Second Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Women's Conference, which aimed to promote the use of clean cooking energy through electricity.

"Clean energy is not only an environmental agenda; it is also a health, economic and gender equality agenda. When a woman uses clean cooking energy, she gains more time to engage in productive activities, education, innovation and proper family care. Clean energy liberates women, restores dignity and opens up opportunities within society," Dr Gwajima said.

She noted that at the national level, the government continues to implement strategies to accelerate the adoption of clean cooking energy, including expanding electricity access in both urban and rural areas and encouraging the use of electricity, natural gas and innovative cooking technologies.

Dr Gwajima said TANESCO has a key responsibility to ensure reliable electricity supply in order to reduce household costs, increase productivity and enable women to participate fully in socio-economic development.

Citing the 2022 Population and Housing Census, she said approximately 81 per cent of households still rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking a situation that exposes families to health risks, contributes to environmental degradation and carries broader economic consequences.

She explained that under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the government aims to achieve 80 per cent usage of clean cooking energy by 2034, a move expected to increase electricity consumption and boost revenue within the energy sector.

"For many years, there has been a perception that electricity is too expensive for cooking. However, with modern technological advancements, energy-efficient electric stoves are now available at affordable prices. We must abandon the misconception that electricity is costly and take deliberate steps to promote its use for cooking," she added.

Meanwhile, TANESCO Managing Director Lazaro Twange said the utility is implementing plans to enable citizens to acquire electric cookers through a pay-as-yougo system linked to electricity purchases.

He explained that the initiative will expand the number of electricity users while increasing money circulation within the economy.

On her part, TANESCO Director of Human Resources and Administration, Ms Margath Mwandu, said partnerships with financial institutions will make it easier for low income households to access electric cooking appliances.