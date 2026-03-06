Sudan: Armed Forces Announce the Liberation of Bara City

Khartoum, March 5, 2026 (SUNA) - The Sudanese Armed Forces announced on Thursday that they had liberated the city of Bara in North Kordofan State following intense battles that inflicted heavy losses on the militia in personnel and equipment.

In a statement, the army said its forces managed to retake the city after "heroic battles" that forced the militia to retreat, leaving behind vehicles and military equipment on the battlefield.

The statement said the armed forces continue to advance steadily in the "War of Dignity," reaffirming their commitment to the pledge made to the Sudanese people that the Dagalo militia "will not enjoy security or a foothold on Sudanese soil."

According to the statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces, supported by allied forces, succeeded on Thursday in regaining control of Bara after fierce fighting that resulted in significant losses for the militia.

The army added that the victory represents a new step toward decisive resolution and affirms that the determination of the armed forces remains unwavering as operations continue until the country's territory is fully secured.

The statement also paid tribute to the resilience of the Sudanese people and their unified support for the armed forces, concluding with prayers for mercy upon the martyrs and a speedy recovery for the wounded.