Namibia: Gladiators to Get N$10 000 Each

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has announced N$300 000 to be shared by both the Brave Gladiators' players and its technical team.

The N$300 000 follows the Brave Gladiators' superb run during the 2025 Cosafa Women's Championship, where the senior national side defeated host South Africa's Banyana Banyana 2-1 to lift the elusive trophy.

Speaking at an event, MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo said the Brave Gladiators have given hope to the growth of women's football in the country.

"We often forget that such victories do not happen overnight. The Brave Gladiators have made Namibians extremely proud. Sport brings people together."

Apart from receiving the monetary reward from the telecommunication giant, both players and members of the technical team received a 'power bag' for communication purposes.

First National Bank (FNB) First Rand group spokesperson Kirsty Watermeyer reiterates FNB's commitment to the development of women's football.

Watermeyer calls on the corporate sector to come on board.

"It's important to help grow the country. It is an honor to help, and we will continue to help."

She urges corporates to support the teams from the start, rather than waiting for them to win trophies before jumping on the bandwagon of success.

Reflecting on the Gladiators' success, deputy minister of sport Dino Ballotti calls for women's football to be professionalised.

Ballotti, a certified football coach, acknowledges the role and sacrifices made by both Jacky Gertze and Jacqueline Shipanga in pioneering women's football.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture deputy minister says: "On behalf of myself, minister Sanet Steenkamp and president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, we are proud of your achievement."

"My challenge to you is to go professional. I truly appreciate the efforts being made by the corporates, especially FNB Namibia, towards the development of women's football."

COACH LUCKY KAKUVA

Brave Gladiators coach Lucky Kakuva says preparations for the 2025 Cosafa Women's Championship were not ideal.

"Nonetheless, I am thankful the players managed to pull through."

He says as a coach, one needs to improvise.

"My journey with women's football has been short. I must thank the Namibia Football Association's leadership for the trust shown in me. I started in October last year following our poor run in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. . . It's not always ideal to complain in life. However, one must always focus on things within our control."

Although initially apprehensive about the Zambian encounter in the semi-final, Kakuva's confidence began building after the Brave Gladiators defeated Zambia by a solitary goal.

"I remember telling the South African counterparts during a pre-match press briefing that we were going to beat them. They laughed at us."

Kakuva adds: "When we lost to Madagascar, after that match we were down and out as we resorted to a calculation. Mozambique gave us the lifeline."

He says they worked as a collective despite the challenges.

"In the first half, the players did not rise to the occasion. We had to implement an offensive approach in the second half against South Africa.

"Defensively, there is no team greater than the Brave Gladiators. I personally thank all the former Brave Gladiators who paved the way."

The coach calls on the corporate sector to invest before expecting any results. "Companies want results before investing. That is not fair," Kakuva says.

He calls on Namibians to believe in the women and the future of women's football.