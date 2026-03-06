Namibia: Newspaper Cup Back for 24th Year

One of Namibia's most enduring sporting events, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, will be launched for the 24th year on Monday.

This marks Nedbank's third year sponsoring the event, which will be held at Keetmanshoop over the Easter weekend.

Since its inauguration in 2001, when it was originally launched as a community upliftment initiative, it has grown from strength to strength to become Namibia's leading football development tournament, as well as an important economic boost for the hosting towns and regions.

The tournament was only absent during the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021, while an exhibition match was held in 2008 when South Africa u20 beat Namibia u20 2-1.

It has become Namibia's leading football development platform, with numerous numerous players going on to represent Namibia at junior and senior level, as well as competing in the Namibia Premier Football League and further afield.

In recent years netball was also added as a sporting code and the tournament has played a leading role in developing young players for senior international duty.

Besides the sporting aspect, the Newspaper Cup has also been a major catalyst for economic and infrastructural development, with the upgrading of football fields and netball courts, as well as the renovation of school hostels becoming an important part of its legacy and social responsibility role.

Besides Nedbank and founding sponsor The Namibian, the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has also become an important partner, providing transport and logistics for the participating regions. The Namibia Football Association and Netball Namibia are also key figures in the organisation of the tourament.

In football, Khomas and Omaheke are the most successful regions with four victories each, while Otjozondjupa has won the title three times, and Oshana and Omusati twice.

The tournament will be held at Westdene Stadium at Keetmanshoop from 3 April to 5 April.