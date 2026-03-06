Namibia: Elephant Tramples Woman to Death At Omusati

6 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A woman (46) from Omugulugombashe village at Tsandi in the Omusati region died after being trampled by an elephant on Thursday.

Omusati police commander Ismael Basson says the incident took place at about 11h32 when Klaudia Tamukondjo allegedly got close to the elephant after one of the villagers shot it the night before.

"The question is how she got close to the elephant, and that is how she got trampled and died," Basson says.

He says her next of kin have been informed of the incident and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The animal has since been put down by Outapi's nature conservation department.

