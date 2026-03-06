Sudan: Council of Ministers Confirms Relocation of All Ministries to the Capital Khartoum

Khartoum, March 5, 2026 (SUNA) - The Council of Ministers, during its second meeting of 2026 on Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, affirmed the relocation of all ministries to the capital, Khartoum.

The council discussed the issue of absorbing employees into the civil service and activating transparency and institutional principles in the recruitment of state employees, as well as opening employment opportunities for youth on the basis of fairness, institutional procedures, justice, and equality.

Minister of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Khalid Al-Eisir said in a press statement that the meeting stressed the need to implement previous recommendations of the Council of Ministers regarding digital transformation across all state institutions. He added that the meeting also stressed adherence to official recruitment and nomination standards for available positions in international organizations and institutions based on competence and fairness.

Al-Eisir explained that the discussion addressed Sudanese candidacies for positions in international organizations and ways to maximize the benefits of these opportunities. He said the deliberations also examined the relevance of the organizations concerned to Sudan's interests and the value of Sudanese representation within them. He added that candidates should support the national line on key issues and must not be opposed to the objectives of the Sudanese nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The minister further indicated that the council discussed ways to activate the role of institutions and bodies responsible for training, qualification, and capacity-building within state institutions.

He said the council directed the Ministry of Energy to restore electricity services to all neighborhoods in the national triangular capital with its three cities, and also instructed that urgent lighting be provided for all major roads in Khartoum.

Al-Eisir added that the Cabinet discussed the need to reforest and preserve the Sunt (Acasia) Forest as a historic natural reserve.

The council also discussed the necessity of completing the legal and judicial institutions, foremost among them the Constitutional Court.

He noted that Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim announced during the Cabinet meeting that the country is free of the cholera epidemic in accordance with the International Health Regulations.