Kenya: Dentists Call for Integration of Oral Health in Maternal Care After Tragic Death

Nairobi — The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) is calling for the urgent integration of dental screening and oral health education into maternal healthcare services following the tragic death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child while seeking treatment for a severe dental infection.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the dentists' lobby said the incident at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital involving patient Viona Munai highlights critical gaps in maternal healthcare systems, particularly the lack of routine dental screening and referral mechanisms within antenatal care services.

"Untreated dental infections during all stages of pregnancy can lead to serious health problems. Dental checkups, oral health education and treatment are safe for expectant mothers when provided correctly and with timely referrals by trained professionals," said KDA President Kahura Mundia.

"Delays and postponements in seeking quality and safe dental care must be avoided as they can result in foreseeable and preventable treatment complications."

The association noted that oral health is often overlooked during pregnancy despite growing evidence linking untreated dental infections to severe maternal complications.

KDA is now urging the government and county health authorities to integrate routine dental screening into Antenatal Clinics (ANC) and mother and child health services across the country.

The dentists' body further called on county governments to strengthen public dental care services by investing in modern equipment, adequate infrastructure, and the recruitment of qualified dental professionals.

Health experts warn that infections such as Ludwig's angina, a rapidly spreading bacterial infection of the floor of the mouth, can escalate quickly if left untreated, potentially leading to breathing difficulties and systemic complications.

The association emphasized that improving access to preventive dental care could significantly reduce such risks among expectant mothers.

The latest call also comes amid broader concerns over Kenya's maternal health outcomes, with health professionals increasingly advocating for more integrated healthcare approaches that address both systemic and maternal health needs.