South Africa: Beyond Compliance - - the Urgent Need for Child-Centric Advertising Regulation

Enforcement of outdoor advertising regulations must extend beyond compliance and revenue collection to protect public health and children's rights in shared spaces.

The City of Johannesburg has launched a citywide enforcement operation targeting illegal outdoor advertising (Operation Buya Mthetho), citing safety risks, interference with infrastructure and lost municipal revenue. Strong enforcement of by-laws is welcome. However, if outdoor advertising enforcement focuses only on structural legality and revenue collection, it risks missing a deeper concern: the public health and children's rights implications of what fills our shared public spaces.

Outdoor advertising is highly visible and unavoidable. It shapes social norms in shared public spaces. The question is therefore not only whether a billboard is lawfully erected, but whether its content aligns with the government's broader public health and constitutional obligations.

The City's enforcement initiative

Operation Buya Mthetho, announced by the executive mayor, cites safety risks, interference with critical infrastructure and loss of municipal revenue as major concerns. The operation involves strict regulatory enforcement and on-the-ground inspections across multiple regions to enforce the City's by-laws.

The City's initiative is not the primary target of critique; rather, it serves as a window into deeper policy choices about scope, balance and priorities. When enforcement is framed primarily around revenue collection and safety compliance, it risks sidelining equally critical concerns around public health...