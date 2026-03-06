South Africa: Healthy Food Slipping Out of Reach for Poor Families

The February 2026 Household Affordability Index shows the cost of nutritious food continues to rise, pushing healthy meals out of reach for many low income families.

Families are increasingly forced to rely on cheap filling foods like maize meal and bread while cutting back on fruit, vegetables and protein.

At the local clinic in Khayelitsha, nurse Zanele sees the same problem again and again.

Parents bring children who are tired, hungry and not eating enough healthy food.

Many families want to feed their children well. But the prices in shops are making that harder every month.

The February 2026 Household Affordability Index shows the cost of a basic household food basket has increased again. As prices rise, the foods that often disappear first from shopping lists are the healthiest ones.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs and meat are often too expensive for families living on tight budgets.

Instead, many households rely on cheaper foods that fill stomachs but do not provide enough nutrients.

Meals often centre on maize meal, bread or other filling carbohydrates because they stretch further.

Nurse Zanele says she hears the same stories from parents.

They say fruit has become a luxury. Some children only eat it when they get it at school feeding programmes.

Protein is also becoming less common on family plates. Chicken and other meats are now bought less often because they cost too much.

The affordability index tracks the prices of everyday foods that low income households depend on. The rising cost of these items shows how quickly basic nutrition is slipping out of reach.

Health workers worry that poor diets could affect children's growth and learning.

When families cannot afford balanced meals, children may struggle to concentrate at school or become sick more often.

For many parents, the situation is heartbreaking.

They want to give their children healthy food. But when prices keep rising, they must focus on one thing first.

Making sure there is something on the plate.