South Africa: KZN On High Alert As Severe Storms Approach

Disaster teams across KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert after a Level four warning for severe thunderstorms expected to hit several major towns on 6 March.

Officials warn that strong winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail could cause flooding, dangerous roads and damage to homes, especially vulnerable mud houses in poorer communities.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Level four warning for severe thunderstorms expected to hit large parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The dangerous weather could start from midday on Friday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The warning says a cold front and a ridge of high pressure will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the province.

Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal are now on high alert as authorities prepare for possible flooding and storm damage.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said emergency teams have already been deployed across the province.

"The disaster management teams are on high alert. This follows a level four weather warning issued by the weather service, which indicates that severe thunderstorms with rain could affect large parts of the province on the 6th of March."

Mzila said the teams were sent out by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Member of the Executive Council Thulasizwe Buthelezi to protect communities.

"These teams that have been dispatched by MEC Buthelezi will ensure that communities continue to be safeguarded."

He said officials will keep a close watch on areas most likely to flood.

"These teams will monitor areas that are low-lying and areas that are prone to weather-related incidents."

He also warned residents not to take risks when the rain starts.

"The MEC has urged communities to be vigilant and to ensure that they do not cross low-lying bridges as these pose a serious risk."

The weather service warned that dangerous conditions could begin from midday.

"Strong damaging winds, heavy downpours, excessive lightning and hail are to be expected from midday."

City officials have urged residents to stay alert as the storm system approaches.

Authorities say heavy rain could flood roads, bridges and low lying areas. Wet roads may also make driving dangerous.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Strong winds and hail could damage buildings and destroy weaker homes, especially mud houses in poorer communities.

KwaZulu-Natal has suffered severe weather in recent years.

Just over two months ago storms damaged more than 100 houses in the province.

Two years ago floods killed at least 41 people and affected more than 1,200 households and over 6,400 residents in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

The province also suffered devastating floods in April 2022.

More than 300 millimetres of rain fell in just 24 hours along coastal areas including Durban and the South Coast.

The floods killed 459 people and left 88 others missing by the end of May that year.

More than 4,000 homes were destroyed and about 40,000 people were left homeless. Around 45,000 people also temporarily lost their jobs after businesses were damaged.