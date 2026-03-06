Kenyan Police Dismiss Claim That They Are Ready to Defend the Country From Attacks By US, Israel and Iran

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claiming that the Kenyan police have said they are ready to defend the country amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran have attracted attention on social media. But the claim is false.

"Police IG Kanja Assures Kenyans that they are Safe From USA, Israel, Iran Attacks and Kenya Police is ready for War!"

That's according to several posts circulating on social media in Kenya.

Some of the posts feature a graphic with a photo of Kenya's National Police Service (NPS) boss Douglas Kanja, while others show him with senior security officials.

The NPS comprises the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting the country's missile infrastructure, military sites and senior leaders. The attack came after years of a standoff over Iran's nuclear programme and influence in the Middle East.

Iran has responded by launching missiles and armed drones, targeting Israel and countries that host US military infrastructure and personnel in the region.

The claim has been posted on Facebook groups and pages.

But did the Kenyan police really say they were ready for war? We checked.

Fabricated claim

The National Police Service Act clearly states that the police shall be deployed in Kenya and that their functions include maintaining law and order, protecting life and property, and enforcing the laws of Kenya.

It is therefore ridiculous to suggest that they could offer to defend against aggression, a key responsibility of the Kenya Defence Forces, which comprises the Kenya Army, the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Navy.

Africa Check found no credible news outlets reporting the claim. This is a clear indication that it is false.

On 1 March, the National Police Service posted a screenshot of the claim, labelling it "FAKE".

The claim is false and should be disregarded.