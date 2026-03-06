Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Sudan's Solidarity With the Sultanate of Oman

6 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, during which he inquired about the situation following the recent attacks on Omani territory.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris affirmed Sudan's full support and solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in defending its sovereignty and security, noting that the attack constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He also conveyed his wishes for security and prosperity to Oman.

For his part, the Omani Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Sudan, both government and people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.