Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Sudan's Solidarity With the Sultanate of Oman

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, during which he inquired about the situation following the recent attacks on Omani territory.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris affirmed Sudan's full support and solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in defending its sovereignty and security, noting that the attack constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He also conveyed his wishes for security and prosperity to Oman.

For his part, the Omani Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Sudan, both government and people.