Uganda: Museveni Calls for Global Justice, Affluence At State House Iftar Dinner

President Museveni, who also serves as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), has called on world leaders to pursue global justice and affluence, warning that conflicts driven by identity politics continue to destabilize regions and undermine development.

"I would like to use this season of Ramadan to call upon people around the world to work for justice everywhere and for global affluence," he said.

President Museveni made the remarks yesterday while hosting the Muslim community for an Iftar dinner at State House Entebbe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The dinner ran under the theme: "Peace, Unity and Reconciliation: Our Divine Mandate for National Building."

The President reflected on rising global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, and urged leaders to prioritize dialogue, fairness, and economic cooperation.

He noted that Uganda maintains friendly relations with many countries involved in the Middle East tensions, including Israel, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

He revealed that he has engaged several leaders privately to encourage dialogue and peaceful solutions.

The President reiterated his long-standing support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, arguing that mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine could help stabilize the region.

"I have always told the leaders involved that both sides should recognize each other so that the two-state solution can work," President Museveni said.

He warned that politics based on identity rather than shared interests often leads to prolonged conflict.

Reflecting on Uganda's own experience, President Museveni emphasized that prosperity depends on cooperation and integration rather than division.

"As a cattle keeper, I produce milk, beef, and bananas. Whoever buys from me makes me happy. It is not just my tribe that supports my prosperity, it is Ugandans and even the wider region," he said.

"That is why unity is important. Dividing people is short-sighted."

The President also called on developed countries to support economic transformation in poorer regions, arguing that global prosperity benefits everyone.

"If you are a smart businessman, why would you want to trade with a poor person?" he asked. "If people have income and wealth, they will buy your products. That is why the world should work towards global affluence."

President Museveni also congratulated the Muslim community for observing the holy month of Ramadan and commended Ugandans for maintaining unity and rejecting sectarian politics.

"I welcome all our Muslim brothers and sisters. I congratulate you for fasting during this holy month of Ramadan. It is not yet over, but we have already gone some distance."

The President also thanked Ugandans, including the Muslim community, for their continued support and for embracing the message of unity that the National Resistance Movement government has consistently advocated.

"I want to thank the Muslims and all Ugandans for massively supporting us during the just concluded elections. I also congratulate you because when we asked you to avoid sectarianism and love all Ugandans irrespective of their differences, you listened," he said.

According to President Museveni, Uganda's political stability over the years has largely been a result of rejecting divisive identity politics based on religion, tribe, or ethnicity.

He noted that Uganda once suffered from identity-based politics, particularly during the early years around independence.

"In the 1962 elections, political parties were largely organized along religious and sectarian lines. That poison nearly destroyed Uganda because no party had a nationwide base," President Museveni explained.

He said the situation forced fragile alliances that eventually collapsed and contributed to instability and conflict.

Vice President Jessica Alupo thanked the President and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni for maintaining the tradition of hosting the Muslim community for the annual Iftar dinner.

"Thank you for extending this annual invitation to our Muslim brothers and sisters to gather here at State House to observe the Iftar dinner," Alupo said.

She congratulated Muslims upon reaching the later stages of Ramadan and praised the spiritual values associated with the holy month.

"Ramadan reminds us of the key messages of faith--prayer, thanksgiving, and fasting. I congratulate the Muslim community for the journey you have undertaken during this sacred period," she noted.

The Vice President also commended the theme of the event, saying it speaks directly to Uganda's development aspirations.

"Without peace, development is not possible," she said, adding that Uganda has made significant progress in maintaining stability.

She further applauded the leadership of the President and the security forces for preserving peace in the country.

"Uganda is an island of peace in this region. We should not take this for granted. As citizens, we must all work together to preserve it."

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among thanked the Muslim community for its continued support to the country's leadership and national development.

She also revealed that discussions on the establishment of Kadhi courts are currently before Parliament.

"The issue of Kadhi courts is before us in Parliament, and we appreciate the trust that has been given to us to handle such important matters," she said.

Among also commended the President for sustaining the tradition of hosting the Muslim community for Iftar at State House.

"We thank you for making this Iftar gathering a tradition and for your continued support to the Muslim community in Uganda," she added.

In his remarks, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, congratulated President Museveni on his re-election and praised the government for promoting religious freedom and supporting Muslim participation in national development.

"Your Excellency, we convey our sincere congratulations upon your re-election under the National Resistance Movement," the Mufti said.

He noted that the country has experienced institutional restoration and socio-economic transformation over the years, adding that the Muslim community appreciates the space given for freedom of worship.

"As the Quran reminds us, Allah loves those who are just. We commend your leadership for supporting programs that promote national progress," he said.

The Mufti revealed that the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has registered imams across the country and initiated programs aimed at improving their livelihoods.

"We have successfully registered imams across Uganda and have initiated Imam SACCOs to enable them participate actively in national wealth creation programs," he said.

He added that Uganda currently has about 16,300 mosques, which serve as centers for spiritual guidance and community development.

He also noted that the council has established agricultural training centers to support farmers with modern and certified farming practices.

"Many people plant crops without proper knowledge of how to manage them. We have opened various training centers to provide farmers with technical skills that will improve productivity," he explained.

The Mufti also expressed concern about conflicts in parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East, calling for renewed commitment to peace.

"The ongoing conflicts are affecting humanity and causing loss of life. The world must renew its commitment to peace and mutual understanding. May Allah help us," he said.

He further noted that recent global developments could affect Ugandan pilgrims planning to travel for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sheikh Ashraf Mutagubya, a lecturer at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), noted that the holy month of Ramadan offers Muslims an opportunity for spiritual reflection and wisdom.

"During Ramadan, Muslims dedicate more time to reading the Quran and deepening their understanding of faith. It is a period that makes believers more reflective, and the wisdom gained during this holy month should guide us even beyond Ramadan," he said.

He added that peace and reconciliation remain essential for the progress of both the Muslim community and the nation at large.

"Through peace and reconciliation, we can develop more inclusively as a community and as a nation," Sheikh Mutagubya said.

He also commended the government for recognizing the role of Muslims in national development, particularly through the introduction of Islamic banking and finance reforms.

"For many years, Muslims have longed to participate more actively in national development. The President saw it fit to consider our faith by introducing Islamic banking and finance, which has created an important opportunity for our community," he noted.

Sheikh Mutagubya further acknowledged the government's leadership in maintaining stability in Uganda and encouraged Muslims to remain active contributors to the country's progress.

"The government has carried the burden of leadership and ensured that our nation remains stable in this region. As Uganda continues to move forward, Muslims should not remain spectators but partners in building our country through productive patriotism," he said.

"May Allah grant you strength where leadership is heavy and wisdom where judgment is required. May this Ramadan strengthen our unity and commitment to justice. May Allah bless Uganda, its leadership, and unite its people."

The Iftar dinner brought together Muslim leaders and faithful, government officials including ministers and members of Parliament, among other invited guests.