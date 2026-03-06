South Sudan: Embassy Launches Founders Museum Exhibit With English Access Alumni

On January 29, the U.S. Embassy kicked off its Freedom 250 celebrations. The Embassy proudly honored the timeless valor and heroic legacies of our Founders, who were fierce advocates for American liberty, steadfast models of public service, and legendary titans who embodied the greatness of the American spirit. To highlight the courageous Founders and historic events leading to American independence, Ambassador Adler invited English Access alumni and students to launch the Founders Museum exhibit at the Embassy.