South Sudan: Embassy Launches Founders Museum Exhibit With English Access Alumni

6 March 2026
United States Embassy (Juba)
press release

On January 29, the U.S. Embassy kicked off its Freedom 250 celebrations. The Embassy proudly honored the timeless valor and heroic legacies of our Founders, who were fierce advocates for American liberty, steadfast models of public service, and legendary titans who embodied the greatness of the American spirit. To highlight the courageous Founders and historic events leading to American independence, Ambassador Adler invited English Access alumni and students to launch the Founders Museum exhibit at the Embassy.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Juba.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.