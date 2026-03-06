Tunisia: 'What Unites Us Is Our Homeland, Independence,' President Says [update1]

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied met on Thursday afternoon in Carthage with Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives Ibrahim Bouderbala and President of the National Council of Regions and Districts Imed Derbali.

"What unites us and cannot be disputed is our homeland, our independence, the state and its perenniality," the Head of State was quoted as saying in a press release. "The Tunisian people- the hoders of power- set their priorities and it is our duty to strive to meet them each under the prerogatives assigned in the constitution," he further said.

"It is natural that approaches and views diverge under the constitution but the sacred national duty requires us to be wholeheartedly with the people who show deep awareness on every occasion. It befalls to us to step up the pace -as we come from the same source of sovereignty- to address the causes of their suffering. "

The Head of State also said "we are working on making new history for our country, one which is premised on justice and equality. No one is above the law and there is no truce in combating corruption.

"The moment of truth" will come very soon, the President said, for those who are still struggling to wage "a war of attrition" against the country.

The Tunisian people are awaiting concrete achievements in all areas. Some are already taking shape, the Head of State said. Tunisians are urged to rally around their country and bet on the Tunisian genius.

He also said he is optimistic about the ability of the youth to contribute actiely to the counry's future and meet challenges.