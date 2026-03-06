Rwanda: Kigeme Refugees Turn to Business to Reduce Aid Dependence

Refugees living in Kigeme Camp are increasingly turning to business, agriculture and trade to sustain themselves, gradually shifting from aid dependence to economic self-reliance.

Located in Nyamagabe District, Kigeme Refugee Camp hosts more than 14,000 refugees, including Congolese nationals relocated from Nkamira Transit Camp in 2012.

While humanitarian assistance remains important, refugees and camp authorities say economic empowerment is becoming central to long-term stability.

Across sectors, refugees are engaging in livestock trading, climate-smart agriculture, small businesses and crafts, creating income streams while integrating into local markets alongside host communities.

At Ryaruhondo livestock market in Tare Sector, refugees trade side by side with Rwandans. The market, renovated under the Jya Mbere project implemented by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), has become a key economic hub.

Faustin Mugisha, who arrived at Kigeme in 2013 from DR Congo, is among those benefiting from livestock trading.

"With small savings, you buy a thin goat, raise it, and resell it once it gains weight," he said. "I started with five goats. After selling four at a profit, I reinvested and bought others."

The market's renovation, which cost more than Rwf426 million, has significantly increased business activity, he added.

"More traders now come from different areas. Profits have grown."

The market operates every Tuesday and attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 people. On a typical market day, up to 1,000 cows, 800 pigs, and 500 goats and sheep are sold.

Refugees say they operate freely without discrimination.

"No one tells you to leave because you are a refugee," Mugisha said. "We sell, we buy, and we pay taxes like everyone else."

Meanwhile, under the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Market Development Project in Mushishito Marshland, 1,570 people--500 refugees and 1,070 host community members--farm together.

The marshland covers 77 hectares, of which 47 are currently cultivated. Crops include maize, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers and mushrooms.

Since November, farmers from the Cooperative Duhuzimbaraga Mushishito (CODUMU), which operates in the marshland, have harvested seven tonnes of mushrooms.

Furaha Christina, a refugee member of the cooperative, said mushroom farming has improved both nutrition and household income.

"We eat part of the harvest and sell the rest," she said. "We share the profits and reinvest in other projects."

She noted that mushroom farming was new to many refugees.

"In Congo, we never farmed mushrooms. Now we know they are nutritious and grow quickly in small spaces," she said.

Camp authorities say part of the produce is consumed within the camp at affordable prices, improving nutrition, while surplus is supplied to external markets.

Access to finance has also helped strengthen refugee enterprises.

Through partnerships with financial institutions working with the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD), refugees receive loans and matching grants under the Jya Mbere project.

Gisele Nyiraberwa used a Rwf800,000 loan to expand her retail business.

"We started from scratch selling small items. As we repaid, the loan increased and the business grew," she said.

Today, she owns a shop selling fabrics, clothes, shoes and household goods.

"With capital, profits increase. I can now meet my family's daily needs without waiting for aid," she said.

Esperance Musanganire, who received Rwf1.7 million, expanded her bar and restaurant business at Kigeme Modern Market. Despite losing her workplace to a fire, she rebuilt using the remaining funds.

"The training and financial support changed my mindset," she said. "It helped me pay school fees and support my family."

Inside the camp, refugee groups are also engaged in handicrafts.

Kazungu Jacqueline, a member of a weaving group, said the initiative has provided both income and social inclusion.

"Before, I stayed home because of my disability," she said. "Now I work with others and earn money."

The group produces small bags and accessories, selling them for between Rwf3,000 and Rwf7,000. Ten percent of earnings is saved to purchase new materials.

"I can now buy basic needs for my children. But more importantly, I feel valued," she said.

Kevin Karayenzi, manager of Kigeme Refugee Camp, said economic empowerment is partly a response to shrinking humanitarian funding.

"Refugees traditionally depend on assistance, but support is decreasing," he said. "We are encouraging them to build livelihoods instead of waiting."

Frank Ngoga, project manager of Jya Mbere at MINEMA, said the World Bank-funded $84 million project, running from 2019 to October 2026, operates in six districts hosting refugee camps.

Under its economic opportunity component, Rwf10 billion out of a planned Rwf12 billion has already been disbursed through partner financial institutions.

More than 22,000 beneficiaries--refugees and host community members--have accessed employment opportunities, while over 1,300 refugees have received financial literacy and entrepreneurship training.

The training covers business planning, loan management, savings culture and engagement with financial institutions.