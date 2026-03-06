Kenya: Oburu Suspends ODM's Kisumu Grassroots Elections Citing Polarised Environment

6 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has postponed the Kisumu grassroots elections set for Friday.

In a letter addressed to the National Elections Coordination Committee Chairperson, Oginga cited "prevailing polarized environment informed by intelligence" as the reason for suspending the elections.

He directed that the concerned parties be informed and comply with the decision.

"This decision is meant to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a conducive environment for all participants," said Oginga, who also serves as the Siaya County Senator.

The move comes amid heightened political tensions in the region, with party leaders emphasizing the need for calm and orderly conduct ahead of future intra-party electoral exercises.

ODM officials have not yet announced a new date for the Kisumu County delegates elections, but party sources indicate consultations are ongoing to ensure a transparent and peaceful process.

