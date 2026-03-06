Tanzania: Heslb Rallies Students to Fight GBV, Donates Sanitary Pads

Dar es Salaam — THE Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) has urged students to take the lead in preventing and raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) in their communities, with the goal of building a society free from all forms of abuse.

The appeal was made yesterday during the donation of 105 boxes of sanitary pads worth 6m/- to support girls at Temeke Secondary School, as part of activities marking International Women's Day.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, HESLB Planning Officer Ms Neema Mkwemwa stressed that gender equality and the fight against GBV concern both girls and boys.

"As we approach International Women's Day, remember that gender issues involve everyone. You have mothers at home, sisters here at school and women in your communities. Appreciate and respect them. When you hear about gender-based violence in the media or within your community, do not ignore it," she stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ms Mkwemwa encouraged students to report incidents through proper school channels if they encounter such challenges.

"Let us show love within our families and communities and become champions in preventing and educating others about gender-based violence," she said.

Ms Mkwemwa also urged students to remain focused on their studies, assuring them that their future remains bright despite existing challenges.

"We recognise that from this school we will have future doctors, engineers, science teachers and professionals in many other fields. As the Loans Board, we are part of this sector and we are here to help you reach university. Study hard, overcome every challenge you face and, when you complete Form Six, apply for a loan. The government will support you and enable you to move forward." She explained.

HESLB Human Resources Manager Ms Suzana Kiwelu said the sanitary pads would help create a more comfortable and supportive learning environment for girls, particularly during their menstrual cycles.

"We are here to encourage you and to present this small gift so that you can have greater comfort and peace of mind in your studies.

Natural biological processes should not cause you to miss classes or lose focus.

Do not allow that to discourage you. Stay focused, work hard and fulfil your dreams," she stressed.