Tanzania: Govt Pushes Agri Transformation to Create Jobs

Dodoma — THE government is determined to reform the agriculture sector to reduce poverty and expand employment opportunities for youth.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr David Silinde said in Dodoma on Tuesday that the reforms aim to ensure that the sector contributes to poverty reduction and job creation, particularly for youth and women, while targeting 10 per cent agricultural growth by 2030.

He was officiating at the Fourth National Organic Agriculture Conference, which brought together organic agriculture stakeholders from across Tanzania and beyond.

To achieve this goal, Mr Silinde said the government has increased the agriculture budget to 1.24tri/- for the 2025/2026 financial year.

He noted that, in line with resolutions from the Third Organic Agriculture Conference held in 2023, funds have been allocated in the ministry's budget to implement the National Organic Agriculture Strategy.

The government has also ensured that higher learning institutions, including Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), begin offering courses in organic agriculture.

Mr Silinde highlighted efforts to conserve indigenous seeds through the Agricultural Research Institute, which has collected, cleaned and preserved 770 varieties of traditional seeds for millet, rice, sorghum, finger millet, banana, beans and papaya.

Through the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI), the ministry has identified 13 indigenous seed varieties of maize, rice, beans and papaya, which have now been incorporated into the formal seed system.

The ministry, through the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), also plans to expand the availability of indigenous seeds.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, it will collect, clean and preserve 360 varieties of traditional seeds, including rice, sesame, finger millet, millet, green grams, cowpeas, bananas, cashew nuts, sweet potatoes, black pepper, cucumber, pigeon peas and soybeans.

"Both the government and other organic agriculture stakeholders need to intensify efforts to effectively implement strategic interventions, achieve sustainable agriculture goals, ensure food sufficiency and protect the environment," Mr Silinde explained.

He called on stakeholders to continue financing the implementation of the strategy under the coordination of the task force to achieve the intended outcomes for society and the nation.

Mr Silinde said the ministry will prioritise all resolutions adopted at the conference in collaboration with the stakeholders.

The well-attended event in Dodoma was convened under the theme: "Organic Agriculture: Strengthening Food and Nutrition Security, Resilience and Economic Sustainability."

Chairperson of the Board of the Tanzania Organic Agriculture Movement (TOAM), Dr Mwatima Juma commended the government for removing approximately 200 toxic pesticides from circulation in the agriculture sector.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Professor Peter Msoffe, urged stakeholders to continue collaborating with the government to achieve the 10 per cent agricultural growth target and expand regional markets.

Earlier, TOAM Chief Executive Officer Bakari Mongo said the three-day conference brought together local and international stakeholders to explore ways of advancing organic agriculture initiatives, including implementing the National Organic Agriculture Strategy 2023-2030.

He added that efforts were also focused on ensuring implementation indicators are met to achieve national food sufficiency while promoting proper nutrition and environment conservation.