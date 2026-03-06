South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Presidency Elects Ms Mpapane As Chairperson

press release

Members of the Committee on the Presidency tasked with overseeing and holding accountable the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa have today elected, Ms Dorries Mpapane, as Chairperson of the committee.

Ms Mpapane has been a Member of Parliament since 2010 and has served on a number of senior positions, including her current role as the Deputy Chief Whip of the African National Congress from 2013.

The committee had initially been scheduled to elect its Chairperson yesterday during its first meeting since its establishment. However, procedural concerns raised by some members required further clarity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting was therefore postponed to today, Thursday, to allow committee support staff to seek guidance from Parliament's Legal Services and the National Assembly Table on how the concerns raised by members should be addressed.

Earlier today, the Secretary to the National Assembly, Mr Masibulele Xaso, presented feedback from the National Assembly (NA) table and Legal Services in response to the concerns raised during the previous meeting. Following deliberations on the report, the committee agreed to proceed with the election of the Chairperson.

In her acceptance remarks, Ms Mpapane, highlighted the important role the committee will play in strengthening parliamentary oversight over the Presidency. She emphasised that the work ahead would require a collective effort from all members of the committee.

She noted that the composition of the committee includes senior and experienced Members of Parliament, such as the leader of a political party, Chief Whips of different political parties and chairpersons of committees.

She indicated that she would rely on their experience and expertise as the committee undertakes its mandate of overseeing and holding the Presidency accountable. She also assured members that she will work to ensure effective and timely communication so that members are empowered to perform their constitutional duties through the work of the committee.

The committee is the first of its kind in South Africa and was established in December 2025 after the NA amended its rules to provide for the creation of a committee tasked with overseeing the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

In the coming days, the committee will meet to develop its programme which will outline how it will carry forward its mandate. Members of the public will be informed of the committee's activities once the programme has been finalised.