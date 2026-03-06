South Africa: Media Statement - Police Chairperson Welcomes Re-Enlistement of 62 Detectives in the Western Cape

5 March 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has welcomed the re-enlistment of 62 senior detectives who had previously resigned or retired from the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape. According to the Chairperson, the re-enlistment not only strengthens numbers but also brings critical investigative skills necessary to combat crime in the province.

"Re-enlisting this cohort of detectives will assist in enhancing investigative capacity in a province ravaged by the scourge of gang violence. The skills brought by these detectives are not merely a short-term intervention but will contribute to long-term gains as younger detectives acquire valuable expertise from seasoned investigators with proven experience," Mr Cameron said.

Since its inception in the 7th Parliament, the Portfolio Committee on Police has consistently emphasised the importance of strengthening the detective environment, noting that adequate capacity is critical for effective investigations and the successful prosecution of cases. The committee has also called for processes to re-enlist detectives who have left the service to retain and transfer critical investigative skills.

"While we acknowledge that this intervention is a drop in the ocean, we nevertheless appreciate that the appointment of these skilled investigators will help lessen the burden currently carried by detectives. This intervention should be replicated across other provinces to create the necessary ripple effect in efforts to combat crime," Mr Cameron emphasised.

