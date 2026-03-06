Rwanda: Kigali-Based Rubia Coffee Roasters Among World's Top 100 Coffee Shops - Why It Matters

A Kigali-based coffee brand, Rubia Coffee Roasters, has earned global recognition after being ranked 54th in The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026, becoming the first in Rwanda to feature the prestigious list.

Rubia Coffee Roasters is also an official distributor of Simonelli Group, an Italian coffee machine manufacturer.

The ranking, unveiled at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026, on February 16, in partnership with DaVinci Gourmet, places the Rwandan specialty café among the world's most respected coffee destinations.

CoffeeFest Madrid is a major event held in Spain, dedicated to the specialty coffee community, featuring barista championships, innovative technology, and top coffee roasters, while DaVinci Gourmet is a global beverage brand specialising in drink-friendly syrups and flavourings designed to enhance coffees, mochas, lemonades and, among other beverages.

The recognition places the Rwandan coffee shop alongside some of the most respected specialty cafés globally and signals growing international confidence in value addition at origin, roasting, packaging and branding coffee in the country where it is grown.

For a country widely known for exporting high-quality Arabica beans but consuming only about five per cent locally, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), the award represents a notable shift in Rwanda's coffee narrative.

"This is a global recognition," the founder Mathias Kalisa said in an interview with The New Times, underscoring that the achievement demonstrates how a coffee-producing country can meet global standards and compete on equal footing with the best in the world.

According to the management behind the global ranking, the Top 100 selection process evaluates a set of criteria, including quality of coffee, barista expertise, customer service, innovation, ambience and atmosphere, sustainability practices, Food and pastry quality, and consistency.

Rubia Coffee Roasters stood out for its technical expertise and commitment to specialty standards. The founder holds a Coffee Diploma and is a certified Q Grader, one of the most demanding certifications in coffee quality assessment. The qualification requires passing 19 examinations covering sensory skills, grading protocols, theory and value chain knowledge.

All baristas at the café are trained professionals, and the management emphasises consistency, whether serving one customer or a full house, according to the coffee shop management.

"We focus on every detail," Kalisa told The New Times. "The experience must remain the same every day."

The coffee shop plans major expansions following the global recognition

Founded in 2018, Rubia Coffee Roasters launched its roasting operations in 2018 with a production capacity of two tonnes per year.

Today, the company roasts approximately 20 tonnes annually, a tenfold increase within a few years. The majority of that coffee is consumed locally, reflecting a steady rise in domestic demand.

Its management says the company plans to expand further, targeting 100 tonnes per year within the next five years as it invests in a larger production facility.

At present, the roastery supplies five-star hotels, corporate offices and hospitality businesses. Through its business-to-business model, the company also provides coffee equipment and consultancy services to clients seeking to improve quality standards.

While part of its roasted coffee is exported to Middle Eastern markets, most sales are made within Rwanda.

Local coffee culture grows as Rwandans overtake expatriates at Rubia

When Rubia opened its café, the customer base was largely expatriates and tourists, who made up about 80 per cent of the clientele. Rwandans accounted for only 20 per cent, as per data from the shop.

That trend has since reversed where today, around 80 per cent of customers are Rwandans.

The shift highlights gradual changes in urban coffee culture. Traditionally, Rwanda has been more of a tea-drinking nation, and coffee was primarily viewed as an export crop rather than a daily beverage.

Rubia's management attributes the change to deliberate education efforts where the roastery doubles as a training hub, equipping young people with skills in coffee preparation and roasting. By building local expertise, the company contributes to job creation and promotes appreciation for specialty coffee.

"Coffee is not just a drink; it connects people and creates space for conversations." Kalisa said.

Beyond the café experience, Rubia Coffee Roasters was established with a broader objective: to add value at origin.

Instead of exporting green beans for roasting abroad, the company works with two cooperatives, including a long-term partner in northern Rwanda, to source coffee that is roasted and packaged locally before being distributed.

The approach allows more value to remain within the country and strengthens Rwanda's position in the global specialty coffee market.

For Rubia Coffee Roasters, the award marks both validation and responsibility.

"We are proud to be the first from Sub-Saharan Africa on this list, but we hope others will follow."