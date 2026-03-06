Africa: Cabinet Approves New Envoys of South Africa, Sweden, Cuba

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, March 4, approved the appointment of new envoys from South Africa, Sweden and Cuba.

The envoys are Henrik Nilsson, Ambassador of Sweden to Rwanda, with residence in Kigali, who replaces Dag Sjöögren; Tinyiko George Hlungwane, South Africa's High Commissioner, with residence in Kigali, who replaces Mandisi Bongani Mpahlwa; and Juan Humberto Macías Pino, Ambassador of Cuba to Rwanda, with residence in Kampala.

The envoys are expected to present their letters of credence to President Kagame before commencing their duties.