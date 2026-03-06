Mauritius: Destination Mauritius Reinforces Presence At Itb Tourism Fair While Island Remains Safe and Directly Accessible for Global Tourists.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) stepped up its presence at the ITB Tourism fair in Berlin with one of the fair's largest stand bringing together major local stakeholders to promote our unique tropical island destination.

Despite a growing escalating conflict in the Middle East, Mauritius continues to be a peaceful and safe island destination offering a wide variety of experiences for Tourists from around the world with direct flights from major cities in Europe, India, East and South Africa and Australia.

MTPA representatives present in Berlin have held key meetings with a number of local and international stakeholders including international media highlighting how the Tourism industry on the island remains resilient and welcoming during these difficult times for its international visitors.

The MTPA team are working closely with the local authorities to enable practical solutions to be found in the current context to protect and promote the destination.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Meetings were also held with the national carrier and other airlines, to encourage the increase of flight capacity into the destination especially from Europe to encourage more tourists to come to Mauritius.

The Management of the MTPA commented ' that in these difficult and uncertain times, Mauritius remains a safe, peaceful and welcoming island destination, accessible by direct flights from many cities across the world where visitors can, not only enjoy our beautiful beaches and turquoise sea, but also a number of inland and cultural experiences wrapped in a warm welcoming and smiling population'