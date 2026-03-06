Kenya: Waititu Now a Free Man After Bail Review in Sh588mn Graft Case

Nairobi — The High Court has been informed that former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is now a free man after the court reviewed his bail terms pending the hearing and determination of his appeal in the Sh588 million Kiambu roads graft case.

Waititu's lawyer, Jeremy Njenga, made the disclosure on Friday morning when the matter came up for mention before the High Court Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

"I am holding brief for the appellant who is now a free man," Njenga told the court.

The former governor is appealing his conviction and sentence in the corruption case linked to irregular tendering in road projects during his tenure as Kiambu County governor.

The High Court is expected to give further directions on the hearing of the appeal.