Kenya: Waititu Now a Free Man After Bail Review in Sh588mn Graft Case

6 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The High Court has been informed that former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is now a free man after the court reviewed his bail terms pending the hearing and determination of his appeal in the Sh588 million Kiambu roads graft case.

Waititu's lawyer, Jeremy Njenga, made the disclosure on Friday morning when the matter came up for mention before the High Court Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

"I am holding brief for the appellant who is now a free man," Njenga told the court.

The former governor is appealing his conviction and sentence in the corruption case linked to irregular tendering in road projects during his tenure as Kiambu County governor.

The High Court is expected to give further directions on the hearing of the appeal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.