Tanzania: Arusha Rolls Out Red Carpet for 5,000 Participants of Cape to Cairo Tourism Festival

Arusha — TANZANIA's safari capital, Arusha, is preparing to host a high-profile Pan-African sporting and cultural spectacle in May 2026, as the second edition of the Cape to Cairo Arusha International tourism and cultural festival aims to draw more than 5,000 participants from across Africa and beyond.

The event that features international marathon will take place at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium and is being positioned by organizers as a strategic platform to boost intra-African tourism, promote cultural exchange and strengthen East Africa's profile as a unified travel and investment destination.

"The idea is to spur intra-East African Community tourism trade and help leapfrog other economic sectors," said Tim Mdinka, Chief Executive Officer of the Sports and Tourism Events Organisation (SATE) and a veteran Tanzanian tour operator with Land Africa Safaris. "We want tourism dollars to reach ordinary people and communities."

The marathon and festival come at a time when Arusha is enjoying rising global visibility. In 2025, CNN Travel listed the city among the Top 20 places to visit in 2026, one of only two African destinations to make the list, alongside Algeria's Tassili n'Ajjer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The recognition highlights Arusha's transformation from a traditional safari transit point into a destination in its own right.

Located at the foot of Mount Meru, Arusha is the gateway to some of Africa's most celebrated wildlife destinations, including Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. The nearby Arusha National Park--famed for its scenic Momella Lakes and roaming giraffes--adds further allure for visitors seeking diverse landscapes within a short distance of the city.

Often described as the "Garden of Eden," the Ngorongoro Crater--sometimes dubbed the world's eighth natural wonder--remains one of Tanzania's most iconic natural attractions, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

ALSO READ: TanTrade opens new regional markets

Organizers say Arusha's growing sports infrastructure will further elevate the city's international profile. The soon-to-be-completed 30,000-seat Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium is expected to strengthen the region's capacity to host major sporting and cultural tourism events.

The Cape to Cairo Arusha International Tourism Festival Week is scheduled to run from Thursday, May 28 to Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with the marathon itself taking place on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Beyond the race, the week-long celebration will feature cultural performances, sports tourism activities and a high-level summit bringing together business leaders and policymakers to explore opportunities for expanding intra-EAC tourism and investment.

In a strategic move, the marathon week will align with the Karibu-Kili Fair, one of East Africa's leading tourism trade exhibitions organized by KiliFair Promotion Co. The scheduling is designed to extend visitors' stays in Arusha into early June, effectively creating a two-week tourism and business corridor expected to amplify economic benefits for the region.

According to Mdinka, the timing is deliberate.

The event coincides with the start of East Africa's peak tourism season and positions Arusha--geographically situated between Cairo in North Africa and Cape Town in South Africa--as a symbolic midpoint in the broader "Cape to Cairo" vision of continental connectivity.

Organizers also see the festival as a catalyst for the growth of active sports tourism, particularly as Tanzania prepares to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the coming years.

The event is expected to promote Arusha's rich natural, geological and cultural heritage while encouraging visitors to extend their stay from a few days to a full week.

To maximize impact, organizers are working closely with tour operators, hotel owners and aviation stakeholders, alongside key conservation authorities including Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (TAWA), the Tanzania Forest Services Agency and the National Museum of Tanzania.

The festival also embraces the African philosophy of Ubuntu, promoting active tourism as a driver of responsible travel, sustainable economic growth and social transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Entertainment Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Long known as the "Geneva of Africa" because of its role as a regional diplomatic hub, Arusha is increasingly positioning itself as a premier gateway for African safaris, cultural exchange and cross-border commerce.

For Mdinka and his team, however, the ultimate goal is not prestige but inclusion.

ALSO READ: Maghembe jets in India for Foreign Ministers' Raisina Dialogue

"This is about inclusive growth," he said. "When visitors come, we want boda-boda riders, food vendors, cultural performers and small hotel owners, everyone to feel the impact."

With government support and growing private-sector partnerships, the Cape to Cairo Arusha International Festival is shaping up to be more than a sporting event.

Organizers hope it will evolve into a continental platform linking culture, commerce and communities--from the southern tip of Africa to its northern shores.