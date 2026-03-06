Kenya: Govt Says Over 500,000 Kenyans in Middle East Safe Amid Ongoing Tensions

Nairobi — The government has assured that living and working in the Middle East remain safe despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a statement issued Friday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the welfare of more than 500,000 Kenyans residing across Middle Eastern countries remains a top priority, noting that no casualties or injuries involving Kenyan nationals have been reported seven days into the conflict.

Mudavadi pointed out that most Kenyans in the region have continued with their daily activities including work, studies and personal engagements, either physically or remotely depending on local circumstances.

"Amidst this conflict, the government wishes to assure the public that the safety and well-being of Kenyan nationals residing and working in the Middle East remains a matter of top priority," he said.

However, he stated that Kenyans who wish to leave the region have been advised to do so through available commercial airlines or licensed travel agents where conditions allow.

"The government also confirmed that Kenya Airways has begun repatriating Kenyans stranded in parts of the region after securing safe air corridors through negotiations with relevant authorities," he said.

He at the same time acknowledged disruptions affecting Kenyan exporters, particularly those shipping perishable goods to Middle Eastern markets.

He stated that the government is working closely with Kenya Airways and other carriers to facilitate cargo flights and obtain special permits to allow the export of such products.

"The Ministry urges affected members of the Kenyan business community to remain patient as these efforts continue," he added.

"The ministry's leadership remains in constant contact with Kenya's seven diplomatic missions and two consulates-general in the region to monitor the welfare of Kenyan nationals as well as the security of diplomatic staff and facilities."

He observed that all missions have activated emergency and contingency response mechanisms, including evacuation plans in case the situation deteriorates further.

He urged Kenyans in the affected countries to register with their nearest embassies and maintain communication through the missions' 24-hour emergency helplines.

"They have also been advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance issued by host governments."

Meanwhile, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs continues to operate a 24-hour diaspora support centre to assist Kenyans seeking help or information.

On the diplomatic front, Kenya expressed concern over the widening conflict in the Middle East, particularly attacks targeting maritime routes, energy installations and other critical infrastructure.