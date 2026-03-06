Botswana: Ministry Relocates More Than 200 Cattle

Tsabong — More than 200 cattle from Hereford were relocated to the Bray Community Farm as a way of containing the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease following the detection of the disease in neighbouring Bray in South Africa.

The decision comes after veterinary officials identified a high risk of transmission between neighbouring livestock populations.

Dr Tshephang Moeng, the lead veterinarian overseeing the operation, explained that the proximity of the affected villages necessitated the immediate transfer.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Moving the Hereford herd to the community farm acts as a buffer to prevent further contact with infected animals. We found it fit to relocate the entire herd to the Bray Community Farm because of how close these villages are. The animals were at a high risk of contracting FMD, and moving them is the most effective way to safeguard their health."

To ensure that the relocation did not inadvertently spread the virus, he said every animal underwent a strict physical inspection, as officials checked for clinical signs of FMD such as mouth sores or lameness before relocating them.

The containment efforts were further bolstered by an assessment team that conducted a comprehensive tour along the border line.

During the inspection, the Acting Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Kobedi Segale, took the opportunity to applaud Kgalagadi farmers for their sterling job and their remarkable spirit of volunteerism.

Dr Segale noted that the community's response was exemplary, highlighting that farmers did not wait for government intervention but took immediate, independent action to secure the region.

He characterised their initiative as a crucial component of the broader containment strategy.

Addressing the gathered livestock owners, Dr Segale assured the community that Ministry of Lands and Agriculture was currently finalising all necessary arrangements to provide the required technical and logistical support.

He urged owners to keep their animals in kraals and strictly monitor their movements at all times, noting that such disciplined management was the most effective way to reduce the risk of the cattle contracting the disease.

BOPA