Malawi: Veep Jane Ansah Unites Malawi's Leading Women in Prayer and Purpose At World Day of Prayer

Vice President Jane Ansah on Friday united high-profile Malawian women at the World Day of Prayer gathering held at the Bingu International Convention Centre, where faith, reflection and national unity took centre stage.

Dr. Ansah arrived at the conference centre to join hundreds of women from different churches and institutions who gathered to pray for the nation and the wellbeing of families.

In a gracious gesture that drew admiration from many attendees, the Vice President warmly greeted veteran stateswoman Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, popularly known as Mama C.T., acknowledging her longstanding contribution to public life and the role she has played in uplifting women over the decades.

The event brought together a notable lineup of influential women from Malawi's political, social and religious spheres.

Among those present were former First Lady Monica Chakwera, Deputy Minister of Gender and Social Welfare Martha Mzomera Ngwira, senior government officials, church leaders and prominent women from civil society.

The presence of such high-profile figures underscored the importance of the annual prayer gathering, which continues to serve as a platform for women of influence to meet, reflect and seek divine guidance for the country.

Participants prayed for peace, unity and wisdom among national leaders while also calling for greater empowerment of women and stronger families as pillars of national development.

Observed annually by Christian women around the world, the World Day of Prayer encourages collective prayer and solidarity across nations, with Malawi's gathering reflecting both spiritual devotion and the visible unity of influential women in the country.