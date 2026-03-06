Kenya: Muturi Condemns Paid KQ Flights From Dubai As 'Immoral', Demands Free Repatriation

Nairobi — Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has condemned paid flights for Kenyans fleeing conflict in the Middle East as "immoral and deeply insensitive" demanding free repatriation flights for affected citizens.

Muturi emphasized that the state has a duty to facilitate the prompt evacuation of Kenyans seeking to leave war-affected regions and should waive all transport fees without exception.

The former Cabinet Secretary specifically criticized Kenya Airways for charging flights, arguing that the national carrier should prioritize citizens' safety over profit.

"It is immoral and deeply insensitive to charge Kenyans who are fleeing war and bombardment to return to their own country," Muturi said in a statement on Friday.

He noted that the Government of Kenya, as a shareholder in the airline, has an obligation to ensure the carrier prioritizes the safety of citizens above commercial interests.

"Kenya Airways must transport Kenyans home without demanding payment. Protecting Kenyan lives must come before profit," he added.

Muturi highlighted that many governments worldwide are waiving evacuation and transport fees to safeguard citizens caught in conflict zones.

Urgency

He urged President William Ruto to act with urgency and compassion to ensure Kenyans stranded in the Middle East are evacuated without charge.

"President William Ruto must see what other responsible leaders are doing to protect their citizens and act with the same urgency and compassion for Kenyans trapped in danger," he said.

He stressed that Kenyans fleeing war should not be treated as paying customers but as citizens whose government has a duty to protect.

"No Kenyan escaping bombs and conflict should be treated as a customer. They must be treated as citizens whose government has a duty to protect," Muturi insisted.

His remarks come amid growing concern for the safety of Kenyans living and working in parts of the Middle East following escalating hostilities.

Muturi called on the government to urgently organise evacuation efforts and ensure all citizens seeking to leave conflict zones are brought home safely.

"Bring our people home now," he appealed.