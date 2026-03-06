Liberia: Reform Must Not Come At the Cost of Accountability

The Government of Liberia's decision to restructure traffic management operations and transfer key functions of the Ministry of Transport to Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI) has sparked legitimate public interest and concern. Authorities deserve acknowledgment for one critical assurance: that civil servants working within the affected divisions will not lose their jobs or salaries. In a country where government restructuring often carries the specter of layoffs and uncertainty, the commitment by the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Service Agency to retain verified employees within the public payroll is a welcome and responsible step.

Yet while protecting workers is commendable, the broader policy rationale behind the reform remains far less clear. The Ministry of Transport has long held core operational responsibilities related to vehicle registration, driver licensing, and related traffic management functions, tasks that form the backbone of any national transport administration. The government now proposes to dissolve these operational divisions and transfer their responsibilities to a private concessionaire, while the ministry assumes a narrower role centered on policy formulation, regulation, and oversight.

In principle, such structural separation between regulation and operations is not uncommon in modern governance. Many governments seek to free ministries from day-to-day administrative burdens so they can concentrate on policy direction and sector oversight. However, reforms of this magnitude require more than administrative explanation; they demand clear public justification. Liberians are entitled to understand why responsibilities historically managed by the state must now be carried out by a private firm, what measurable efficiencies are expected, and how the public interest will ultimately be better served.

Vehicle registration and driver licensing are not merely technical services. They generate substantial government revenue, serve as a critical interface between citizens and the state, and carry implications for national security, road safety, and regulatory oversight. When such functions are transferred to a private entity, even under a concession framework, the public must be assured that transparency, accountability, and state authority will not be weakened.

The government has described the reform as part of a broader modernization effort aimed at improving traffic management and service delivery. That goal is commendable. Liberia's transport administration has long faced challenges such as bureaucratic inefficiencies, outdated systems, and enforcement gaps related to congestion. Modernization is essential, and reforms that enhance regulatory oversight could indeed improve the sector.

But modernization cannot simply mean outsourcing core state functions without a robust explanation of the underlying logic. What specific shortcomings in the existing system required this shift? What performance benchmarks will LTMI be required to meet? How will revenues generated from licensing and vehicle registration be accounted for? And what safeguards are in place to ensure that the concession does not evolve into a monopoly operating beyond effective government control?

Equally important is the issue of institutional capacity. If the Ministry of Transport is shifting toward a solely regulatory role, the government must show it has the technical expertise, enforcement power, and institutional independence needed to effectively regulate a private operator. Weak regulators overseeing powerful concessionaires have historically led to concerning outcomes in many sectors of developing economies.

The reassurance given to workers that their jobs and salaries remain protected is an essential starting point, but employment protection alone does not address the broader governance questions surrounding this reform. Citizens deserve clarity on how the concession agreement was structured, what financial arrangements underpin it, and how the state intends to safeguard public resources and service quality.

Public policy decisions involving the transfer of government functions to private entities must be accompanied by transparency. The concession terms should be publicly available. Oversight mechanisms must be clearly articulated. Performance indicators must be measurable and enforceable. Without these safeguards, even well-intentioned reforms risk eroding public trust.

Liberia has witnessed, in other sectors, how poorly explained concessions can generate suspicion and controversy. That experience should serve as a lesson rather than a precedent. The current transition offers an opportunity for government to demonstrate that reform can be both innovative and accountable.

The government has taken an important step in protecting the livelihoods of civil servants affected by the restructuring. But safeguarding jobs should not overshadow the deeper question now confronting policymakers: why should essential transport administration functions move from a public ministry to a private company?

Until that rationale is clearly and convincingly articulated, skepticism will remain not as an act of opposition, but as a reasonable demand for transparency in decisions that affect both governance and public resources.

Reform, after all, must not only promise efficiency. It must also strengthen public confidence in the institutions entrusted with managing the nation's affairs.