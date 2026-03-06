Botswana: Speakers Pay Tribute to Mooketsi

Gaborone — Different speakers have described former women boxer, Pearl 'Tsitsi' Mooketsi as a loving, caring and dedicated person.

Mooketsi, who died on Monday, will be buried in Serowe on Saturday.

Mooketsi, who worked at the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) as Boxing Development Officer, was the only woman in Botswana with Star 3 coaching qualification.

BNSC director of sports development, Peaceful Seleka, described her as a dedicated employee who left an inedible mark in their organisation.

He said she embodied the spirit of excellence and passion for sports development.

She said her experience as a former national team boxer gave her a unique perspective, which she leveraged to inspire and empower others.

Seleka said her sudden departure had left a void in their department and the broader sports community.

"We mourn the loss of a colleague, a friend, and a true sports enthusiast," he said.

National team boxer, Lethabo Modukanele said she first encountered Mooketsi's loving and caring nature when she made to the national team in 2017.

As an upcoming boxer back then, she said she looked upto Mooketsi.

BOPA