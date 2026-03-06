Africa: Wafcon Postponement Proof That Women's Soccer Is Not Valued By Authorities

Following months of speculation, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has officially been postponed. It's another sign of token inclusion for women in soccer.

Well, the worst-kept secret in soccer is finally out. The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has been postponed. The official confirmation came less than two weeks before the scheduled start of Africa's premier women's soccer competition.

On Thursday, 5 March, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) released a vague statement announcing that instead of the originally stated dates of 17 March to 3 April, Wafcon will now be held from 25 July to 16 August.

"In October 2024, Caf granted the hosting rights for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 to Morocco and this tournament was scheduled for 17 March - 3 April 2026," Caf said.

"After discussions between Caf and its partners, Fifa and other stakeholders, Caf decided to reschedule the dates of Wafcon 2026 to 25 July - 16 August 2026; to ensure the success of this important women's competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances," the custodian of African soccer stated.

"Preparations for Wafcon 2026 are under way and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful."

Caf's disrespect

Considering that a number of teams that qualified for the tournament were already in camp preparing for participation in the biennial...