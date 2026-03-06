Africa: Wafcon Postponement Proof That Women's Soccer Is Not Valued By Authorities

6 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Following months of speculation, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has officially been postponed. It's another sign of token inclusion for women in soccer.

Well, the worst-kept secret in soccer is finally out. The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has been postponed. The official confirmation came less than two weeks before the scheduled start of Africa's premier women's soccer competition.

On Thursday, 5 March, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) released a vague statement announcing that instead of the originally stated dates of 17 March to 3 April, Wafcon will now be held from 25 July to 16 August.

"In October 2024, Caf granted the hosting rights for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 to Morocco and this tournament was scheduled for 17 March - 3 April 2026," Caf said.

"After discussions between Caf and its partners, Fifa and other stakeholders, Caf decided to reschedule the dates of Wafcon 2026 to 25 July - 16 August 2026; to ensure the success of this important women's competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances," the custodian of African soccer stated.

"Preparations for Wafcon 2026 are under way and all the parties are confident that it will be very successful."

Caf's disrespect

Considering that a number of teams that qualified for the tournament were already in camp preparing for participation in the biennial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.