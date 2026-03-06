African Defence Ministers Meet in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Defence Minister Aisha Mohammed Mussa said Africa's long-term security and stability depend on stronger unity and defence cooperation among African nations, according to Ethiopia's Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FANA).

Mussa made the remarks during meetings with defence ministers and military delegations from several African countries who gathered in Addis Ababa for the Second African Defence Ministers' Meeting and events marking the 130th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.

She described the historic Adwa Victory as a powerful symbol of African solidarity and determination, noting that it demonstrated how unity among nations can overcome major challenges.

"The commemoration reminds us that peace and freedom require continuous commitment and cooperation," the minister said, according to FANA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ethiopian minister said Africa's current security environment requires deeper collaboration among states to maintain stability and support sustainable development.

During bilateral meetings, defence delegations from Kenya, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Zambia, the Republic of Congo, Botswana, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Mali and Algeria discussed the implementation of existing defence cooperation agreements.

The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships through military technology cooperation, joint training programmes and the sharing of security expertise, FANA reported.

Officials also examined frameworks for closer coordination in addressing terrorism, cross-border threats and other emerging security challenges facing the continent.

Participants said stronger cooperation among African militaries is essential to building resilient security systems and maintaining regional stability.

African defence leaders attending the gathering also praised Ethiopia's role in promoting peace and stability across the continent and expressed appreciation for participating in the Adwa anniversary commemorations.

The 130th anniversary celebrations of the Victory of Adwa were held under the theme "Glorious Past, Radiant Horizon."

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)