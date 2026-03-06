Somalia: Somaliland Water Experts Undergoing Training in Israel

Hargeisa March 6 — A group of water experts from Somaliland is undergoing specialized training in Israel aimed at strengthening water management and project development skills, according to Israel's MASHAV Agricultural Training Center.

The delegation, drawn from Somaliland's Ministry of Water Development, is participating in sessions focused on improving water services and evaluating water supply projects for local communities.

In a social media post, the training center said the Somaliland experts have shown strong dedication and active engagement throughout the programme.

"Despite these tough times, there are those who are determined to keep learning and working towards a better future," the center said, praising the delegation's commitment to assessing project proposals aimed at ensuring reliable water supply for their communities.

The MASHAV Agricultural Training Center also commended the participants for their determination to expand their technical expertise and support sustainable water services in Somaliland.

The programme forms part of broader international training initiatives aimed at strengthening water management capacity and improving community access to essential services.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)