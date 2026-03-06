Somalia: Somaliland Water Experts Undergoing Training in Israel

6 March 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa March 6 — A group of water experts from Somaliland is undergoing specialized training in Israel aimed at strengthening water management and project development skills, according to Israel's MASHAV Agricultural Training Center.

The delegation, drawn from Somaliland's Ministry of Water Development, is participating in sessions focused on improving water services and evaluating water supply projects for local communities.

In a social media post, the training center said the Somaliland experts have shown strong dedication and active engagement throughout the programme.

"Despite these tough times, there are those who are determined to keep learning and working towards a better future," the center said, praising the delegation's commitment to assessing project proposals aimed at ensuring reliable water supply for their communities.

The MASHAV Agricultural Training Center also commended the participants for their determination to expand their technical expertise and support sustainable water services in Somaliland.

The programme forms part of broader international training initiatives aimed at strengthening water management capacity and improving community access to essential services.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.