Africa: UAE FM Holds Security Talks With Global Counterparts

Abu Dhabi — The United Arab Emirates' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a series of phone calls with several foreign ministers to discuss regional developments following Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sheikh Abdullah spoke with Cho Hyun, foreign minister of South Korea; Ararat Mirzoyan, foreign minister of Armenia; Giorgos Gerapetritis, foreign minister of Greece; Lars Løkke Rasmussen, foreign minister of Denmark; Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador's minister of foreign affairs and human mobility; and Dato Erywan Yusof, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs, WAM reported.

During the calls, the ministers discussed the latest regional developments and their potential impact on regional stability, the global economy and energy security.

The officials strongly condemned the Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region, describing them as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, according to WAM.

They also stressed the right of countries targeted by the attacks to take necessary measures to protect their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity in accordance with international law.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening international coordination and diplomatic efforts to support regional stability and encourage dialogue.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation to the ministers for their solidarity and support for the UAE, reaffirming that residents and visitors in the country remain safe.

He also reiterated the UAE's commitment to working with international partners to enhance security and stability across the region.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)