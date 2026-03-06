Kenya: Disregard Facebook Page Posting Graphics With False Quotes Attributed to Kenyan President

IN SHORT: Two graphics posted by this Facebook page attribute quotes about the war in Iran and the death penalty to Kenyan president William Ruto. However, the page is not a reliable source of information, and its graphics should be ignored.

The Facebook page Kenya News Flash has been a source of graphics with wildly exaggerated and false quotes attributed to Kenyan president William Ruto.

One graphic quotes the president as warning Iran of consequences if Kenyan citizens are harmed amid a war in the Middle East region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I want to warn Iran that if any Kenyan dies in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain from their missiles, I will retaliate and you wont like it. Kenya is a very peaceful but powerful country and if its rattled, be prepared to be bitten," the graphic reads.

It refers to the conflict that started on 28 February 2026 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting the country's missile infrastructure, military sites and senior leaders. The attack came after years of a standoff over Iran's nuclear programme and influence in the region.

Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones across the region, targeting Israel and countries that host US military infrastructure and personnel - including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Many Kenyans work in these countries.

The second graphic claims that Ruto has introduced the death penalty for those who disrespect him, allegedly saying such acts amount to treason.

"I am introducing a death penalty to anyone who disrespects the president. This is because that is an act of treason. Anyone who portrays a president in an undesirable state or imagines that a president is in any bad state, including but not limited to loosing an election shall be put to that penalty," the graphic reads.

Treason is a serious offence in Kenya, addressed under section 40 of the penal code. The code states, in part, that any person who compasses, imagines, invents, devises or intends the death, wounding, imprisonment or restraint of the president is guilty of the offence and shall face the death penalty.

While both claims originated from the Facebook page in question, they have been repeated by other pages across the platform.

Here's how we know the Facebook page and its graphics can't be trusted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Untrustworthy page, fake graphics

The page attributes shocking statements to Ruto, perhaps in a bid to boost engagement and gain more followers. It describes itself as a "media/news company". But as Africa Check has previously stated, if the claim sounds odd, such as the president introducing the death penalty for anyone who disrespects him, it is probably false.

The page is also notorious for posting fabricated quotes, some of which have been debunked by Africa Check. This means it is not a reliable source of information.

Ruto is active on social media, including Facebook and X, and frequently posts comments and updates on local and international affairs.

On 2 March, he posted that Kenya "strongly condemns the strikes on the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain in the evolving conflict in the Middle East" and urged de-escalation.

Local news outlets closely follow Ruto's remarks and have even reported on his statement about the conflict. However, we did not find any reports of further remarks from him on the matter.

Regarding the graphic on the death penalty, Africa Check searched and found no recent news reports or broadcasts indicating that Kenya's penal code was amended to redefine treason. This suggests the claim is fabricated.

The Facebook page Kenya News Flash and the graphics with quotes attributed to Ruto should be ignored.