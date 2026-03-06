South Africa: Businessman Suliman Carrim Clashes With Madlanga Commission Over Death Claims

Businessman Suliman Carrim, who faces questions over a R360-million South African Police Service tender, asked to testify privately after saying he received death threats.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga rejected Carrim's request and criticised claims that the commission has a "kill rate" linked to the deaths of two witnesses.

Businessman and African National Congress member Suliman Carrim faced sharp criticism at the Madlanga commission after claiming he could be the next witness to die.

The commission is investigating claims of crime, political interference and corruption inside South Africa's justice system.

Carrim is expected to answer questions about accusations that he tried to influence Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. The claims relate to a controversial R360-million tender linked to the South African Police Service.

Hearings resumed on Friday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Carrim was meant to testify earlier, but his appearance was postponed last month. His lawyers said they needed more time to study the evidence he must respond to.

The delay came after Carrim failed in an urgent court bid to block a subpoena that ordered him to testify.

During Friday's hearing, his lawyer Kameel Premhid asked that Carrim be allowed to testify in private.

Premhid said Carrim had received death threats. He told the commission that his client had also been under surveillance since his last appearance on 6 February.

"My client's position is that he has been subjected to those death threats regardless of the evidence he is going to give," Premhid said.

Madlanga questioned the request. He said other witnesses who were allowed to testify privately had given strong reasons.

"I don't know what makes this one stand out," Madlanga said.

The judge also pointed out that Carrim did not file his statement by the deadline of 27 February.

"Mr Carrim cannot make his own rules," Madlanga said.

The situation grew tense after Madlanga criticised the wording used in Carrim's application.

Carrim had warned that the commission would "gamble" with his life because of its "kill rate". He also referred to the deaths of two earlier witnesses and said if he died it would complete "a hat trick".

Madlanga said the wording suggested the commission had killed two people.

"I found it quite offensive," he said.

Premhid later apologised for the language and Madlanga accepted the apology.

The commission refused Carrim's request to hear his application in private. Madlanga said full reasons for the decision will be given on Monday.

Carrim is scheduled to give evidence on 9 and 10 March.