South Africa: Petrol Prices Could Skyrocket in April

South African drivers could face petrol increases of up to R8 per litre in April after the rand price of Brent crude oil jumped sharply in one week.

Analysts warn oil prices could climb above 100 dollars per barrel as conflict near the Strait of Hormuz disrupts a route carrying about 20 percent of global oil supplies.

South African motorists could soon face one of the biggest petrol price shocks in years.

Fuel prices could rise by as much as R8 per litre in April 2026 if global oil prices stay high and the rand remains weak.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to BizNews, the rand price of a barrel of Brent crude oil jumped from about R954 to R1,328 in just one week. That sharp increase is already raising concerns about what drivers will pay at the pumps next month.

Market watcher Alec Hogg said South Africa's petrol and diesel prices move closely with the rand price of oil. When global oil prices climb and the rand weakens, local fuel prices rise quickly.

Experts say the situation could get worse.

Energy analyst Paisley Nardini warned that oil prices could easily climb above 100 dollars per barrel if tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

Jenny Welsh agreed and said prices could even reach about 108 dollars per barrel if attacks or disruptions affect energy facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the most important oil shipping routes in the world. About 20 percent of global oil supply passes through it every day.

The latest tensions linked to Iran have already led to the closure of the route, which is pushing oil prices higher.

If the predicted increases happen, inland fuel prices could climb sharply.

Unleaded 93 petrol could rise to about R28.19 per litre. Unleaded 95 petrol could reach around R28.30 per litre.

Diesel would also increase. Diesel with 500 parts per million sulphur could reach about R26.53 per litre, while diesel with 50 parts per million sulphur could rise to about R26.60 per litre.

Drivers could face even more pressure because of tax changes announced in the 2026 Budget Speech.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the general fuel levy will increase from 1 April 2026. Petrol will rise to R4.10 per litre and diesel will rise to R3.93 per litre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Road Accident Fund levy will also increase by seven cents per litre to R2.25.

Wayne Duvenage, head of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, criticised the decision. He said motorists are being asked to pay more money into a system that still has serious problems.

If global oil prices stay high and the tax increases take effect, drivers across South Africa could soon pay much more every time they fill up.