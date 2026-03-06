South Africa: Government Intervenes to Address Delays in Water Infrastructure Projects

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says government is prioritising the completion of delayed water infrastructure projects to address the country's water challenges.

Mashatile told the National Council of Provinces on Thursday that abandoned and incomplete water projects have reduced water availability and weakened system reliability.

"To address these challenges, long outstanding grant funded projects have been identified and prioritised for accelerated completion. Government has also taken steps to reprioritise funding to ensure delayed projects are finalised and water systems stabilised," he said.

In Gauteng, where severe water interruptions have been experienced, government has implemented several interventions. These include:

The approval of increased abstraction from the Integrated Vaal River System to assist Rand Water in restoring reservoir levels;

Coordination of demand reduction measures and enforcement of restrictions (a municipal competency), and

Acceleration of leak reduction and infrastructure repairs, supported through programmes aimed at improving ring-fencing of water revenues and long-term sustainability.

Mashatile said the Department of Water and Sanitation has also advised municipalities to reduce water losses, strengthen restrictions and invest in additional storage and pumping capacity.

During an oversight visit in February, Mashatile inspected the Carlswald reservoir construction site and the Grand Central Water Tower in Midrand.

The 20 million-litre reservoir is expected to be completed in 2027 and will support long-term water supply stability in the area.

"Government is implementing practical measures in other provinces, including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, focusing on accelerating bulk projects, reducing non-revenue water, emergency supply interventions, and strengthened intergovernmental coordination," he said.

Mashatile also highlighted the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to address water shortages, infrastructure failures and municipal performance challenges across the country.