South Africa: Deputy President Hails Rugby's Role in Nation-Building

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has praised South African rugby for its role in promoting unity and nation-building, saying the sport continues to inspire national pride and social cohesion.

"These sportsmen teach us that through shared purpose and collective sacrifice, South Africans can overcome challenges and achieve greatness together. Their example underscores the importance of unity in nation building.

"We must remember that nation building is an ongoing process, one aimed at uniting a once deeply divided society into an equitable and cohesive nation. Even today, sport continues to play a vital role in the transformation of our society by promoting inclusivity and expanding opportunities," the Deputy President said.

Deputy President Mashatile was speaking during the South Africa National Rugby Union (SARU) Player of the Year Awards held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on Thursday evening.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx was awarded the prestigious SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year Award, while Nadine Roos was named SA Rugby Women's Player of the Year for a second successive season.

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks were honoured with Coach and Team of the Year.

Addressing rugby administrators, players and sponsors, the Deputy President said the awards celebrated excellence while reflecting the deep cultural significance of rugby in South Africa.

"Tonight, we honour a legacy deeply ingrained in our country's culture and unity, while celebrating extraordinary excellence in rugby," he said.

The Deputy President reflected on the historical significance of rugby in the country, noting that the sport once symbolised division during the apartheid era.

"Looking back, rugby in South Africa was historically intertwined with the power structures of the apartheid era. It stood as a symbol of exclusion and a reminder of the inequalities that shaped that time," he said.

However, a turning point came during the 1995 Rugby World Cup when former President Nelson Mandela wore the Springbok jersey in a powerful act of reconciliation.

"When the late President Nelson Mandela walked onto the field wearing the green Springbok jersey, a symbol that once divided us instantly became a symbol of unity and national pride," Deputy President Mashatile said.

He said the victory that followed reflected South Africa's broader journey of reconciliation and resilience.

"The victory that followed reflected South Africa's broader journey of resilience and reconciliation. It demonstrated how shared purpose can inspire national cohesion and pride," he added.

The Deputy President highlighted the country's continued success on the global stage, including victories at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"The 2023 triumph in particular, which secured a historic fourth title, cemented the Springboks as the most successful team in rugby history," he said.

The Deputy President called for greater investment in grassroots sport, particularly in rural and underserved communities, to ensure broader participation and development.

"Investment in grassroots sport remains one of the most powerful catalysts for social cohesion, youth development and economic transformation in our country," he said.

He concluded by congratulating all nominees and award recipients, saying their achievements bring pride to the nation and reinforce rugby's enduring place in South Africa's story.

The awards were attended by leadership of the South African Rugby Union, including President Mark Alexander and CEO Rian Oberholzer, as well as government representatives and members of South Africa's national rugby teams. - SAnews.gov.za