South Africa: Gungubele to Launch African Digital Transformation Centre

6 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele will launch the African Digital Transformation Centre (ADTC) as a national and regional platform to accelerate innovation, digital skills development, and entrepreneurship this afternoon.

Friday afternoon's launch comes as South Africa stands as a leading digital innovation hub in Africa, with a well-established technology ecosystem supported by strong infrastructure, advanced financial systems, and a vibrant network of startups and innovators.

The launch of the centre at the Innovation Hub in Pretoria is also expected to foster partnerships between government, academia, industry, and development organisations.

"The country's commitment to digital transformation is anchored in key policy instruments, including the National Digital Economy Masterplan, the Draft National AI Policy Framework, Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) initiatives, and broader alignment with the African Union Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-2030).

"Anchored at The Innovation Hub in Tshwane, the ADTC will form part of the 18 ITU's Network of Acceleration Centres across the globe, under the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance for Digital Development, a global initiative aimed at bridging the digital innovation divide and advancing inclusive digital economies," said the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

