South Africa: Sentencing of State Capture Actor, MP Vincent Smith, Welcomed

Government has welcomed the sentencing of former Member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith to seven years' imprisonment on charges that include fraud and corruption related to state capture.

Smith was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday after agreeing to a plea and sentence agreement with the State.

Smith was accused of accepting gratifications from controversial security company, BOSASA, in the form of security upgrades to his home.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also allegedly accepted money transfers - through his company, Euroblitz 48 - in exchange for shielding the company from scrutiny while he was chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services.

"This sentencing follows recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, which investigated widespread corruption and fraud.

"The Commission played a critical role in uncovering wrongdoing and recommending institutional reforms to strengthen accountability and rebuild public trust.

"Smith's sentencing also reflects government's commitment, as articulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2026 State of the Nation Address, to intensify the fight against corruption and ensure that those who abuse public resources are held accountable," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

It said government was committed to implementing the recommendations of the Zondo Commission and other commissions as a "key part of strengthening democratic institutions and restoring integrity in government".

"Government places ethical governance and the rule of law at the centre of building a capable and developmental state.

"Commissions of inquiry are therefore vital instruments to enable government to expose wrongdoing, recommend reforms and ensure that justice is ultimately served," the GCIS statement said.

The former law maker pleaded guilty to charges, including contravention of Section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Tax Act.

He was sentenced to 12 years on each of the counts, with each suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offences during the suspension period.

"Government reiterates that no one is above the law and that the country's democratic institutions remain resolute in the fight against corruption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs South Africa Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, together with the commitments outlined in the 2026 State of the Nation Address demonstrates government's determination to strengthen accountability, rebuild public trust and ensure that public resources are used to advance the development and well-being of all South Africans," the GCIS concluded.