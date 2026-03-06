South Africa: Tshwane Communities Urged to Exercise Caution During Thunderstorms

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is urging communities to exercise caution as thunderstorms are expected on Friday 06 March 2026.

This as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms. The weather service issued the warning for Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Thursday.

According to the SAWS, the impact of the thunderstorms include damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The impact of climate change during rainy seasons is known to disrupt normal weather systems, often resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, localised flooding and severe thunderstorms. In Tshwane, these conditions have contributed to waterlogged roads, rising river levels, flash floods in low-lying areas, and an increased risk of weather-related incidents," the City Emergency Services Department said.

In its statement on Friday, it added that climate change continues to exacerbate these impacts, with rainfall events becoming more unpredictable and intense.

It called on residents to exercise caution, particularly during periods of heavy rain as several areas within Tshwane are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to rivers, streams, low-lying terrain and stormwater systems.

High-risk areas include, but are not limited to:

· Centurion: areas along the Hennops River, Irene, Zwartkop, Eldoraigne, and Lyttelton

· Pretoria North and West: low-lying areas and bridges - Apies River, including Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn

· Mamelodi and Nellmapius: informal settlements and flood-prone zones near natural drainage channels

· Soshanguve and Mabopane: areas affected by overflowing stormwater

Potential impacts include:

· Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads.

· Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

· Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires. · Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

· Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces. · Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal settlements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The municipality has issued the following safety tips that should be during severe thunderstorms:

· Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed-wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

· Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

· Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

"The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents. Residents are urged to stay informed by following short-term weather forecasts and heeding all alerts and warnings issued by the South African Weather Service," it said.

The public can contact the City of Tshwane Emergency on 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.