South Africa: Sonja Josiah Ntuli Appointed As Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Sonja Josiah Ntuli as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Mpumalanga.

In a statement on Thursday, The Presidency said the appointment was made in terms of section 13(1)(c) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, following the consultation processes required by the legislation.

Ntuli brings 29 years of experience in the legal field, having served as both an attorney and a prosecutor.

A significant portion of his career has been within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where he has spent 21 years in various roles, rising through the ranks from a district court prosecutor to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Most recently, Ntuli served as the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga for nearly three years.

President Ramaphosa wished Ntuli well in his new role, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen the rule of law in the province.

"President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Ntuli well in his role of entrenching the rule of law in the province and bringing to book persons or entities that violate the law," the Presidency said.